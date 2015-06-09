Govt', Private Sectors Cooperate to Achieve 'Green' Development  

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) have expressed its commitment on cooperating with the government to achieve 'green' and sustainable development goals.

"We in the private sector fully support the development goals for 'green' infrastructure. The challenge to meet the government's infrastructure goals is enormous, and will require the full partnership of and investments from the private sector, domestic and international, as well as the participation of multilateral organizations," said Suryo Bambang Sulisto, Chief of KADIN in a press release on June 9, 2015.

Sulisto reiterated KADIN's commitment at the opening of the 2015 Indonesia Green Infrastructure Summit, which is scheduled to take place on June 9 to June 10, 2015. The meetings, hosted by KADIN in cooperation with the World Bank Group and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, will discuss the steps that must be carried out as parts of Indonesia's medium-term development plan, or RPJMN.

During the event, World Bank Group Managing Director Sri Mulyani Indrawati explained that a short-term development outlook will affect Indonesia's growth potential and also considered to be counter-productive.

Sri Mulyani said that to successfully eradicate poverty, the government cannot rely solely on growth, "unless it is inclusive and environmentally sustainable."

Meanwhile, the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) calculated that 'green' infrastructure potential for foreign and domestic investors will increase by around 20 percent annually up until the year 2019. Therefore, it is important for the government to provide incentives for 'green' development in order to achieve the expected investment growth.

