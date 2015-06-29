Bulog to Prepare 500 Tons of Rice Ahead of Eid

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) is set to distribute 200 tons of rice for the market operation in a bid to lower rice price ahead of Eid al Fitr.

Bulog Head Djarot Kusumayakti said that the agency would prepare additional 300 tons of rice if the available amount were not sufficient to meet the need of the people.

"So in total we’re going to prepare 500 tons of rice. If that’s not sufficient yet, we will import 1,000 tons of rice,” Djarot said in Jakarta on Saturday (27/6).

He also said that the 500 tons of rice was bought from local farmers.

ALI HIDAYAT



