W. Kalimantan at Risk of Losing Income Sharing from Mining Sector

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Arif Munandar, a researcher from Swandiri Institute Pontianak, said West Kalimantan is at risk of losing an income sharing of Rp44 billion (US$3.4 million) from 2014 mining sector activities. However, the potential of losing the income sharing decreased from Rp88 billion (US$6.7 million) in 2013.

“The Supervision Coordination (Korsup) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) revealed that the state is facing a risk of losing Rp44 billion in 2014,” Arif said on Friday, June 26, 2015.

According to Arif, in 2012, prior to KPK’s initiative to establish the supervision coordination, mining companies in West Kalimantan did not pay the income sharing to the government, which amounted to Rp72 billion (US$5.5 million).

Arif added that there had been an improvement since KPK’s Korsup encouraged the government to check mining companies in West Kalimantan. Arif said that in 2014, mining companies showed a good faith to pay their liabilities to the government.

However, data from the Finance Ministry revealed that the number of companies paying the income sharing was relatively small considering the amount of the income sharing liability had been increased over the last three years.

“In 2012, the income sharing realization stood at Rp10.8 billion (US$830,700), increasing to Rp24.90 billion (US$1.9 million) in 2013, and Rp72.85 billion (US$5.8 million),” he said.

