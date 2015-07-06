Workers Threaten to go on National Strike

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Indonesian Labor Union Confederation (KSPI) threatened to go on a national strike if government regulation on pension plan does not include all workers.

They asked the revision to also regulate fund disbursement for outsourcing workers, laid off permanent workers and workers whose contract has ended.

"If the revision is half-hearted, we will file for review at the MA [Supreme Court] and carry out a national strike," said KSPI president Said Iqbal on Sunday, July 5, 2015.

According to Iqbal, the government must also conduct a public test when the revision reaches its final phase. Iqbal also said that the revision must be transparent.

"Implementation of Article 37 (3) Law No. 40/2004 should be delayed until people are ready," said Iqbal.

It is stipulated in the law about the national social security system that pension plan fund can be disbursed for workers who have participated in the program for 10 years.

