Flights from Surabaya to Jakarta Delayed due to Airport Fire

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - After four Garuda Indonesia flights were canceled yesterday morning and noon, four other flights from Surabaya to Jakarta were delayed. The delay and cancellation occurred due to a fire at Terminal 2E Soekarno-Hatta Airport yesterday.

Until last night, Garuda Indonesia airlines’ flights has yet run normally, Legal and Communication Head PT Angkasa Pura I Surabaya Liza Anindya told Tempo on Sunday, July 5.

Liza says the four flights destination Surabaya-Jakarta using GA 319 flight number scheduled at 2:50pm were delayed until 5:35pm. Second, flights using Garuda Indonesia with flight number GA 321 destination Surabaya-Jakarta scheduled for 3:50pm were delayed until 6:30pm.

“There were two other flights with flight number GA 323 scheduled for 6pm was delayed until 9:20pm, and also flight number GA 448 scheduled for a 7:30, was delayed until 10:10pm,” said Liza.

The passengers were forced to wait at the departure terminal until the planes receive a green light.

Terminal 2E Soekarno-Hatta Airport were engulfed in flames at 5:50am Sunday, July 5. Some netizens tweeted the incident to the official Metro Jaya Police Department Traffic Management Center Tweeter account.

Fire reportedly emerged from the departure terminal, precisely at the business lounge in Terminal 2E. Due to the fire, the Gate 4 terminal were shut down and passengers were moved to Gate 2.

EDWIN FAJERIAL



