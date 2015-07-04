Pelindo III to Provide Free Homecoming Services

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - State-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo III) launched a program called “Yuk Pulang Kampung!’ (let’s go home), a free travel services for those going for homecoming journeys this year, as part of the “Mudik Bareng BUMN (Homecomeing with state-owned enterprises)” program.

Pelindo III provided free buses in two points of departures, namely Tanjung Perak seaport in Surabaya, East Java and Tanjung Emas seaport in Semarang, Central Java.

Pelindo III Corporate Secretary Yon Irawan said that the free buses would be available 7 days in a row before Eid al-Fitr Day this year or on between 10 to 16 July 2015.

“There are at least 5,664 people who will be transported by Pelni ships from Kumai seaport, Sampit seaport, and Balikpapan seaport in Kalimantan and from Makassar seaport in South Sulawesi. And they will be transported by Pelindo III to several destinations in Java,” he said on Friday (3/7).

In the meantime, the total cost prepared by Pelindo III for the program amounts to Rp1 billion.

"All the participants of the program will be fully insured by Pelindo III", Yon added.

BISNIS.COM