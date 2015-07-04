Tuesday, 2 March 2021
Official logo EN.TEMPO.CO

Pelindo III to Provide Free Homecoming Services

Comment
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Pemudik arus balik naik ke KM Ciremai, di Pelabuhan Tanjung Emas, Semarang, Jateng, 2 Agustus 2014. ANTARA/R. Rekotomo

    Pemudik arus balik naik ke KM Ciremai, di Pelabuhan Tanjung Emas, Semarang, Jateng, 2 Agustus 2014. ANTARA/R. Rekotomo

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - State-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo III) launched a program called “Yuk Pulang Kampung!’ (let’s go home), a free travel services for those going for homecoming journeys this year, as part of the “Mudik Bareng BUMN (Homecomeing with state-owned enterprises)” program.

    Pelindo III provided free buses in two points of departures, namely Tanjung Perak seaport in  Surabaya, East Java and Tanjung Emas seaport in Semarang, Central Java.

    Pelindo III Corporate Secretary Yon Irawan said that the free buses would be available 7 days in a row before Eid al-Fitr Day this year or on between 10 to 16 July 2015.

    “There are at least 5,664 people who will be transported by Pelni ships from Kumai seaport, Sampit seaport, and Balikpapan seaport in Kalimantan and from Makassar seaport in South Sulawesi. And they will be transported by Pelindo III to several destinations in Java,” he said on Friday (3/7).

    In the meantime, the total cost prepared by Pelindo III for the program amounts to Rp1 billion.

    "All the participants of the program will be fully insured by Pelindo III", Yon added.

    BISNIS.COM

  • Homecoming

    •  

     

     


    Latest News
  • Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

    Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

     19 October 2015
  • Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

    Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

     19 October 2015
  • SUN Transactions Down 62%  

    SUN Transactions Down 62%  

     19 October 2015
  • Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

    Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

     19 October 2015
  • Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

    Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

     19 October 2015
  • Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

    Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

     19 October 2015
  • 15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

    15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

     19 October 2015
  • Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

    Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

     18 October 2015
  • Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

    Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

     18 October 2015
  • Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

    Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

     18 October 2015
    • More