Minister Jonan Calls for Audit of Airport Tenants

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Following a fire at JW Lounge in Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Transportation Minister Ignasius Jonan gathered Angkasa Pura II board of directors, Flight Navigation Service Organizer Agency (LPPNPI) board of directors and airport authorities on Sunday, July 5, 2015.

During the meeting held at Cengkareng, Jonan instructed the airport authorities to prioritize services for passengers and take measures to mitigate the impact of the fire yesterday.

“It’s expected that the services, including the immigration office’s IT, passenger services and check-in system, would return to normal on Monday,” Hadi M. Juraid, the special staff at the Transportation Minister told Tempo on Sunday, July 05, 2015.

Jonan also instructed that all airport operators must have the standard operational procedures to mitigate crisis that occurred in airports. Hadi added that the Transportation Ministry’s directorate general of airports was also instructed to audit commercial space tenants to ensure safety and security.

“If there’s any tenant who failed to meet the security and safety standards, airport operators are expected to terminate the contract,” Hadi explained.

Earlier, fire at JW Sky Lounge in Soekarno-Hatta Airport affected Garuda Indonesia’s international and domestic flights. A total of 56 flights had been canceled causing passenger buildup at Terminal 2 of the airport.

AGUS SUPRIYANTO



