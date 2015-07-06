Wednesday, 3 March 2021
Official logo EN.TEMPO.CO

Minister Jonan Calls for Audit of Airport Tenants

Comment
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Garis polisi dipasang di lokasi kebakaran Terminal 2E Bandara Soekarno Hatta, Tangerang, Banten, 5 Juli 2015. Akibat kebakaran tersebut terjadi ribuan penumpukan calon penumpang pesawat di Bandara Seokarno Hatta. TEMPO/Marifka Wahyu Hidayat

    Garis polisi dipasang di lokasi kebakaran Terminal 2E Bandara Soekarno Hatta, Tangerang, Banten, 5 Juli 2015. Akibat kebakaran tersebut terjadi ribuan penumpukan calon penumpang pesawat di Bandara Seokarno Hatta. TEMPO/Marifka Wahyu Hidayat

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Following a fire at JW Lounge in Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Transportation Minister Ignasius Jonan gathered Angkasa Pura II board of directors, Flight Navigation Service Organizer Agency (LPPNPI) board of directors and airport authorities on Sunday, July 5, 2015.

    During the meeting held at Cengkareng, Jonan instructed the airport authorities to prioritize services for passengers and take measures to mitigate the impact of the fire yesterday.

    “It’s expected that the services, including the immigration office’s IT, passenger services and check-in system, would return to normal on Monday,” Hadi M. Juraid, the special staff at the Transportation Minister told Tempo on Sunday, July 05, 2015.

    Jonan also instructed that all airport operators must have the standard operational procedures to mitigate crisis that occurred in airports. Hadi added that the Transportation Ministry’s directorate general of airports was also instructed to audit commercial space tenants to ensure safety and security.

    “If there’s any tenant who failed to meet the security and safety standards, airport operators are expected to terminate the contract,” Hadi explained.

    Earlier, fire at JW Sky Lounge in Soekarno-Hatta Airport affected Garuda Indonesia’s international and domestic flights. A total of 56 flights had been canceled causing passenger buildup at Terminal 2 of the airport.

    AGUS SUPRIYANTO


  • Accidents

    •  

     

     


    Latest News
  • Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

    Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

     19 October 2015
  • Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

    Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

     19 October 2015
  • SUN Transactions Down 62%  

    SUN Transactions Down 62%  

     19 October 2015
  • Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

    Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

     19 October 2015
  • Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

    Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

     19 October 2015
  • Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

    Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

     19 October 2015
  • 15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

    15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

     19 October 2015
  • Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

    Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

     18 October 2015
  • Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

    Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

     18 October 2015
  • Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

    Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

     18 October 2015
    • More