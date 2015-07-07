Thursday, 4 March 2021
Official logo EN.TEMPO.CO

More Investors to Venture in Papua

Comment
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Muslim asli Papua yang berada di Kota Jayapura, Papua melakukan acara

    Muslim asli Papua yang berada di Kota Jayapura, Papua melakukan acara "Bakar Batu" atau memasak makanan secara tradisional yang biasa dilakukan suku-suku di wilayah pegunungan tengah Papua. Kota Jayapura, Papua, 17 Juni 2015. TEMPO/Cunding Levi

    TEMPO.CO, JakartaThe Regional office of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) of Papua said a significant increase has been recorded in the number of investors doing business in that province.

    Head of the Papua office of BKPM Jhon Way said here on Monday the increase in the number of investors was obvious from the realization of the investment target of Rp31 trillion set by the central government for Papua.

    Investment in Papua in the first half of this year were valued at Rp29 trillion in the mining, plantation and farming , fisheries and forestrysectors, Jhon said.

    He said the completion of layout stipulation is one of the factors boosting investment in Papua.

    He said layout stipulation is important as one of the references for investors in the province.

    Investors are no longer worried over possible problem on layout with the certainty of the regulation.

    ANTARA

  • Investment

    •  

     

     


    Latest News
  • Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

    Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

     19 October 2015
  • Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

    Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

     19 October 2015
  • SUN Transactions Down 62%  

    SUN Transactions Down 62%  

     19 October 2015
  • Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

    Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

     19 October 2015
  • Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

    Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

     19 October 2015
  • Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

    Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

     19 October 2015
  • 15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

    15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

     19 October 2015
  • Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

    Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

     18 October 2015
  • Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

    Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

     18 October 2015
  • Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

    Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

     18 October 2015
    • More