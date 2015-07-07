More Investors to Venture in Papua

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Regional office of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) of Papua said a significant increase has been recorded in the number of investors doing business in that province.

Head of the Papua office of BKPM Jhon Way said here on Monday the increase in the number of investors was obvious from the realization of the investment target of Rp31 trillion set by the central government for Papua.

Investment in Papua in the first half of this year were valued at Rp29 trillion in the mining, plantation and farming , fisheries and forestrysectors, Jhon said.

He said the completion of layout stipulation is one of the factors boosting investment in Papua.

He said layout stipulation is important as one of the references for investors in the province.

Investors are no longer worried over possible problem on layout with the certainty of the regulation.

ANTARA