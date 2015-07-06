Public Funds in Banks Grow by 0.52 Percent

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) recorded that the growth of public funds deposited in banks stood at 0.52 percent in May or by Rp 22.48 trillion (US$1.7 billion) compared to the previous month. The total amount of the deposit by late May 2015 was Rp 4,328.17 trillion (US$332.9 trillion).

LPS Secretary Samsu Adi Nugroho explained in a press release on Monday, July 6, 2015, that the number of deposit certificate hadexperienced the highest growth rate at 14.69 percent among other types of savings, from 245 to 281 accounts in May 2015.

In terms of balance, the deposit also has the highest month-to-month growth rate at 48.21 percent from Rp 4.75 trillion (US$365.3 million) in April to Rp 7.5 trillion (US$576.9 million).

It was reported earlier that LPS insurance members comprise of 106 commercial banks and 12 sharia banks by April 2015. Of the 106 commercial banks, four of them are owned by the central government, 26 are owned by regional governments, 67 are private domestic banks and the rest are foreign banks.

BISNIS.COM