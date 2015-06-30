Germans Dominate Tourism Visits in North Sulawesi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Tourists from Germany ranked first for foreign tourist visits to North Sulawesi Province followed by Japan, U.S., Singapore, Britain, France and Netherland.

“The ranking was based on datas on May 2015 from the Tourism and Culture Department North Sulawesi,” said provincial official Jahja Rondonuwu on Monday.

Rondonuwu said German tourists consist of 262 tourists, Japan 201, U.S. 200, Singapore 174, Britain 168, France 142, Netherland 129, Hong Kong 118, Swiss 109, China 90 and lastly Malaysia with 60 tourists.

Overall, foreign tourists visiting the province of The Land of Smiling People until May 2015 reached 22,009 people, or have reached 63 percent compared to 2014 with 34,443 people. Tourist visiting the archipelago until May 2015 reaches 344,182 people or about 41 percent compared to 2014 with 832,015 people.

ANTARA



