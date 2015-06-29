Govt' Forms Special Team for Papua Development  

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The government has formed a special team, called the Natural Resources Assessment Team for Economic Development in Papua, to integrate policies made by natural resource companies in Papua with government's plans to develop the eastern part of the country.

The team is chaired by National Development Planning Minister Andrinof Chaniago who will lead members that consist of nine ministers of the Working Cabinet, the General Attorney, the head of Investment Coordinating Board, the governor of Papua, the governor of West Papua, and Presidential Staff Office's deputy for monitoring and evaluation.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Sudirman Said explained that the special team will draft blue prints of a number of policies related to development in Papua.

"The team's review will result in comprehensive evaluations from economic, social, cultural, legal and environmental aspects," Sudirman said after attending the team's first meeting on Monday, June 29, 2015.

Sudirman revealed that the team would become a forum to discuss contracts related to mineral resources management in Papua and the government's development plans for industrial area in Teluk Bintuni, West papua.

"Each ministry will propose programs, while the National Development Ministry will assess them," Sudirman said.

After the meeting, Sudirman said, the team will form a technical team with members that can be recruited from non-governmental institutions. Andrinof said that the team will submit evaluation reports and reviews on natural resources management in Papua to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

"The team will serve until December 31, 2015," Andrinof added.

ANTARANEWS