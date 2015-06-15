NasDem Party Criticizes Management of SOEs

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The National Democrat (NasDem) Party suggested the revision of Law No.19 Year 2003 on State-Owned Enterprises. A Commission VI member from NasDem Faction, Zulfan Lindan, said the revision will be to solve management issues of State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) that are considered to be chaotic. “Under current conditions, other than not being able to answer the needs of society fairly and evenly, SOEs are often experiencing losses,” Zulfan said in Jakarta last weekend.

According to Zulfan, some important points that should be of concern is that SOEs often became dairy cows. Privatization rules anddiscourse of holding company formation are not set clearly. Privatization, he said, contradicts with Article 1 paragraph 2 of State-Owned Enterprise Law. The article states that the state’s ownership limit is at least 51 percent. “Privatisation would remove state ownership if the share is less than that,” said Zulfan.

Zulfan said that the previous SOE Law do not discuss the terms of agreement of the Parliament to remove subsidiaries, whereas SOE’s subsidiaries are also state assets.

Indonesia Forum for Budget Transparant (Fitra) also questioned the country’s increase in capital and trimming targets of SOE dividends in the 2015 State-Budget Change. Coordinator of Fitra Advocacy and Investigator Apung Widadi said state funds are mostly invested in SOEs, but SOEs are arrears in dividend every year.

Fitra quoted the audit result of the Audit Board Agency on the 2014 Central Government Performance Report. The report revealed that related SOEs management has not been fully maximized. Among them are the number of permanent investments PMN until 2014 reaching Rp940 trillion are SOEs and non-SOEs, international financial institutions and other business entities. SOE’s PMN value per December 31 2014 including government assistance with unassigned status in 14 SOEs worth Rp58 trillion and in the 2015 State-Budget Change PMN Rp68 trillion. “While the realization of government share SOE profits in 2014 amounts to Rp40 trillion,” said Apung.

According to Apung, the lavish SOE financial management associated with the three types of leaders consisting of politicians, practitioners and entrepreneur deposit. This condition confirmed the allegations that SOEs can not be separated from its status as dairy cows of politics and business. “Imagine if SOEs are maximized, Indonesia would no longer need to increase foreign debt of Rp115 trillion per year to cover deficits of Rp222 trillion in the 2015 State-Budget Change,” he said.

Economist expert from the University of Gajah Mada Rimawan Pradiptyo thinks that the commissioner position in SOEs should be minimized, as the position is prone to conflict interests.

SINGGIH SOARES | TRI PUTRI



