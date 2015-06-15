YLKI Complains About Pricey Cipali Toll Fare

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Board Member of the Indonesian Consumer Institute (YLKI), Tulus Abadi, regrets that the Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) toll road tariff is highly expensive. “That is too expensive,” said Tulus on Sunday June 14.

Previously, the government has established tariff of Rp823 per kilometer for class I vehicle passing Cipali Toll Road, or at about Rp96,000. The government charged class V vehicle up to Rp288,500.

Tulus said that the pricey tariff will affect grassroot community. It will concern logistics cost, causing price for goods to increase.

Otherwise, Tulus said that trucks will likely opt to take the North Coast route, instead of Cipali toll road. As a result, the toll road will be less popular and the main function of the construction, which is to ease access, is far from achieved.

MITRA TARIGAN



