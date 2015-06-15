Saturday, 6 February 2021
Official logo EN.TEMPO.CO

YLKI Complains About Pricey Cipali Toll Fare

Comment
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Warga melintas di jalan tol Cikampek-Palimanan (Cipali) yang baru dibangun di kawasan Cikedung, Indramayu, 11 Mei 2015. Tol Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) memiliki panjang 116,75 km. TEMPO/Tony Hartawan

    Warga melintas di jalan tol Cikampek-Palimanan (Cipali) yang baru dibangun di kawasan Cikedung, Indramayu, 11 Mei 2015. Tol Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) memiliki panjang 116,75 km. TEMPO/Tony Hartawan

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Board Member of the Indonesian Consumer Institute (YLKI), Tulus Abadi, regrets that the Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) toll road tariff is highly expensive. “That is too expensive,” said Tulus on Sunday June 14.

    Previously, the government has established tariff of Rp823 per kilometer for class I vehicle passing Cipali Toll Road, or at about Rp96,000. The government charged class V vehicle up to Rp288,500.

    Tulus said that the pricey tariff will affect grassroot community. It will concern logistics cost, causing price for goods to increase.

    Otherwise, Tulus said that trucks will likely opt to take the North Coast route, instead of Cipali toll road. As a result, the toll road will be less popular and the main function of the construction, which is to ease access, is far from achieved.

    MITRA TARIGAN


  • Toll roads

    •  

     

     


    Latest News
  • Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

    Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

     19 October 2015
  • Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

    Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

     19 October 2015
  • SUN Transactions Down 62%  

    SUN Transactions Down 62%  

     19 October 2015
  • Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

    Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

     19 October 2015
  • Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

    Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

     19 October 2015
  • Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

    Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

     19 October 2015
  • 15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

    15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

     19 October 2015
  • Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

    Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

     18 October 2015
  • Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

    Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

     18 October 2015
  • Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

    Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

     18 October 2015
    • More