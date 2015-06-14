Friday, 5 February 2021
Jokowi Calls for Reduced Toll Rates Before Eid

  • Ilustrasi jalan tol. TEMPO/Subekti

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo through member of the Communication Team Teten Masduki instructed all toll road operators to reduce toll road tariff ahead of the Eid Day.

    The President, Teten said, asked toll tariff to be reduced by 25 percent to 35 percent on 10 days before the Eid Day and 10 days after the Eid Day.

    "The reduction to the tariff is needed to ease the burden of homecomers, to share the joy, and to reduce logistic distribution costs before and after the Eid Day," Teten said in a press statement on Friday (12/6).

    Teten also said that the instruction to reduce toll road tariff was made when the President inaugurated Gempol-Pandaan toll road in East Java on Thursday.

    The Gempol-Pandaan toll road stretches along 13.61 kilometer and is operated by PT Jasa Marga Pandaan. It used a budget of Rp1,472 trillion.

    REZA ADITYA


