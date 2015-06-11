Sandiaga Uno Steps Down from Saratoga  

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Sandiaga Uno officially stepped down from his position as CEO of PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk (SRTG). A sharehorlders general meeting yesterday approved Uno's resignation.

Uno decided to resign for personal reasons, but he will remain as one of the company’s major shareholders.

In a farewell speech after the meeting in Jakarta yesterday, Uno relayed his thanks for the support he received while helming Saratoga for 17 years.

Sandiaga Uno established Saratoga back in 1998 with Edwin Soeryadjaya.

Michael Soeryadjaya, Edwin's son, has been named as Uno's replacement. Michael was Saratoga's director of business development.

At the end of 2014, Saratoga's investment portfolio value reached Rp22.2 trillion, an increase compared to 2013's Rp17.8 trillion.

SINGGIH SOARES | ABDUL MALIK