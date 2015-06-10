IDX Appoints New Commissioner

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Annual General Meeting held by PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (IDX) appointed Garibaldi Tohir, who is also known as Boy Tohir as the company's new commissioner. Tohir, who is also the CEO of Adaro Energy, replaces Dwi Soejitpto who currently serves as Pertamina's CEO.

IDXCEO Ito Warsito said that Dwi was replaced because he no longer acts as the director of an issuer company. "Pertamina is not yet an issuer, so [requirements to become IDX directors] was not fulfilled," said Ito.

Ito explained that Boy was proposed by shareholders to replace Dwi because he was considered to have fulfilled the general requirements to become a commissioner.

Ito expected Boy to provide a positive impact on IDX's performance following his experiences in leading several companies.

Boy stated that IDX has a huge potential and that he is looking forward to making IDX as the largest stock exchange in Southeast Asia.

SINGGIH SOARES