BI Anticipates Currency War Three Years Ahead

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Bank Indonesia is anticipating a currency war that might occur as a result of US Central Bank’s policy to gradually adjust its benchmark rate.

“I can see that over the next three years a currency war might continue. When the US runs its program to gradually increase the interest rate, other countries will maintain their currency competitiveness,” Bank Indonesia governor Agus Martowardojo said in Jakarta on Monday, June 8, 2015.

The currency war referred by Agus is a condition where each country intentionally devalues its currency against other currencies as an effort to boost exports and improve the trade balance.

Agus explained that the US dollar strengthening has depreciated currencies of developed countries and posed risks in the long run. Therefore, Agus asserted that BI would initiate efforts to maintain the stability of the rupiah exchange rate against the US dollar to ease market makers’ concern with Indonesia’s economic condition.

Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro added that the US dollar strengthening was unavoidable since the world was waiting for definite signs that the Fed would adjust its benchmark rate.

“What happens is that the US dollar’s exchange rate has strengthened against all [other currencies], and it was unavoidable since the US Central Bank’s interest rate could increase. As a result, the US dollar naturally strengthened as a respond to the possibility of the increasing interest rate,” Bambang said.

Bambang revealed that the government would anticipate the condition by strengthening the fundamental structure of the national economy.

ANTARA