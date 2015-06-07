Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Official logo EN.TEMPO.CO

Traders Restrict Purchase of Onions, Shallots

Comment
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Pedagang bawang merah. TEMPO/Imam Sukamto

    Pedagang bawang merah. TEMPO/Imam Sukamto

    TEMPO.CO, Bandung - Traders in traditional markets in Bandung have restricted the purchase of onions and shallots after the prices of the two commodities recently soared.

    “With very high prices of those commodities, traders will adjust their selling,” said Head of Public Relations and Organization Division of West Java Traditional Stalls and Markets Traders Association (Pesat) Agus Juandi to Tempo on Friday.

    Agus cited the example. He usually 10 kilograms of those commodities from the retailers but now he can only buy half of it.

    “Production is limited but consumption is rising,” he said.

    According to Agus, the prices of onions and shallots have indeed surged.

    The price of onion in the past two days have reached Rp35,000 to Rp40,000 per kilogram, while the prices of shallot has been around Rp32,000 to Rp35,000 per kilogram.

    Agus also said that the rising demands for those two commodities ahead of the Fasting month have become the cause of the soaring price, while the supply is limited.

    “Every year before the fasting month, production and consumption is not balanced,” he concluded.

    AHMAD FIKRI


  • Food Commodity

    •  

     

     


    Latest News
  • Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

    Kadin Requests to Become Gov't Regulatory Partner  

     19 October 2015
  • Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

    Gov't to Tighten Control on Imported Meat from Malaysia  

     19 October 2015
  • SUN Transactions Down 62%  

    SUN Transactions Down 62%  

     19 October 2015
  • Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

    Rupiah Fluctuates in Spot Market  

     19 October 2015
  • Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

    Volkswagen Name New CEO to Gain Public Trust

     19 October 2015
  • Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

    Asian Shares Near 2-Month High Ahead of China Data

     19 October 2015
  • 15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

    15 Sumatra Power Plants Operates Below Capacity

     19 October 2015
  • Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

    Freeport Allowed to Operate Until 2021

     18 October 2015
  • Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

    Banking Secrecy Law Must Be Revised: Observers

     18 October 2015
  • Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

    Bali to Use Renewable Energy for Electricity

     18 October 2015
    • More