Monday, 25 January 2021
Jokowi: Potential Cash Waqf Can Reach Rp188 trillions

  • TEMPO.CO, JakartaPresident Joko "Jokowi" Widodo along with Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani today, January 25, launched the National Cash Waqf Movement (GNWU) and the 2021 Sharia Economic Brand.

    According to him, Indonesia has enormous potential for waqf, both waqf of immovable and movable assets including waqf in the form of cash.

    "The waqf potential is very large in our country. Per year, it reaches Rp2,000 trillion, and the potential for cash waqf can exceed Rp188 trillion,” said the state head in a press conference at the State Palace broadcasted online on Monday, January 25.

    He emphasized the importance of expanding the scope of the waqf use so that it would no longer be limited to worship activity only. Jokowi argued that it could be further developed for socio-economic purposes.

    On the same occasion, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin said GNWU is one of the sharia economic development programs to support the acceleration of national development.

    The government, Ma'ruf added, was supporting the integration of various Islamic economic and financial development programs through synergy and cooperation with various stakeholders, such as ministries or institutions, the National Committee for Sharia Finance, and other institutions.

    Also Read: COVID-19 May Lend Impetus to Sharia Economy: Erick Thohir

    MUHAMMAD HENDARTYO

